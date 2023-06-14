trending:

Campaign

Economy, preserving democracy top list of presidential voters’ concerns

by Lauren Sforza - 06/14/23 2:54 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol building and American flag. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/ via Getty Images)

A new poll found the economy and preserving democracy top the list of registered voters’ most important concerns when deciding who to vote for in the 2024 presidential election.

The new Quinnipiac poll found that 30 percent of respondents said the economy was the most important issue to them when deciding who to vote for. This was closely followed by the 27 percent of respondents who said preserving democracy was their top issue.

Nine percent said abortion was their top issue, while gun violence and immigration were both listed as such by seven percent of respondents. Health care and racial inequality each received the votes of five percent, while four percent said climate change was their top issue.

“A rare show of unanimity in a country rattled by discord,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “There is a substantial amount of concern among Republicans, Democrats, and independents over the preservation of the nation’s very bedrock: democracy. The older the respondent, the deeper the concern.”

Republicans listed the economy as their top issue, with 44 percent of Republican respondents naming it as such. This was followed by preserving democracy, named by 25 percent of Republicans as their top concern, and immigration, named by 14 percent.

Preserving democracy was the top issue for Democrats, with 32 percent of them listing it as their most important issue. This was followed by abortion and the economy, each of which received the votes of 13 percent of Democratic respondents. Twelve percent of Democrats listed gun violence as the most important issue to them.

The poll was conducted from June 8 to 12 among 1,929 adults and has a sampling error of plus or minus 2.2. percentage points.

