Campaign

Super PAC backing Miami mayor drops new video teasing possible 2024 bid

by Julia Manchester - 06/14/23 3:45 PM ET
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference about the security planned for former President Donald Trump, who is set to appear at federal court Tuesday, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) rolled out a new video ahead of Suarez’s potential entrance into the 2024 Republican primary field. 

The two-minute video released by SOS America PAC shows footage of street crimes and individuals scaling the U.S. southern border while touting Suarez’s stances on public safety and the economy.  

“This is Joe Biden’s America, but conservative Mayor Francis Suarez chose a better path for Miami,” the video’s narrator says. The spot includes footage of conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson on his former Fox News show praising and interviewing Suarez. 

“Francis Suarez will not back down,” the narrator says. “This is Mayor Francis Suarez’s Miami model.” 

The spot comes as Suarez teases a speech on Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif.

“Next week, like you said, I’m going to be making a big speech in the Reagan Library, and I think it’s one that Americans should tune into,” Suarez said on Fox News Sunday. “It’s one where we talk about what the future of our country should be.”

Suarez would be the third Florida resident to join the growing Republican primary, which has been dominated by former President Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has trailed in second place, according to most polling. The Miami mayor would face an uphill climb in the intraparty contest and would likely have to catch up to boost his name ID. 

