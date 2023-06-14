trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president in 2024

by Julia Manchester - 06/14/23 5:14 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 06/14/23 5:14 PM ET

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) filed to run for president on Wednesday, becoming the latest candidate to jump into a Republican primary field dominated by former President Trump. 

The Miami mayor had been teasing a campaign announcement for weeks. 

A pro-Suarez super PAC, SOS America, put out a video earlier this week touting Suarez’s record as mayor of Miami. 

Suarez is the third Florida resident to join the growing Republican primary, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has trailed in second place in most polling. 

Suarez is the first Hispanic candidate to jump into the GOP field this cycle, representing a critical constituency for the party. But the Miami mayor faces an uphill climb to the nomination, given the current state of the polls and his relatively low national name ID. 

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Francis Suarez Francis Suarez Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  4. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  5. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  6. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  7. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  8. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  9. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  10. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  11. Garland defends discretion of special counsel in Trump documents case
  12. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  13. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  14. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  15. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  16. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  17. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  18. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
Load more

Video

See all Video