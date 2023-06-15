Trump traveling to South Carolina for Fourth of July celebration

Former President Trump plans to travel to South Carolina for a Fourth of July celebration next month, his campaign said Thursday.

The campaign said in a statement that Trump will give remarks in Pickens, S.C., on Saturday, July 1 to speak with voters for the “First in the South” primary, state lawmakers and others.

South Carolina is one of the first states to vote in the GOP presidential primaries next year and could be key to candidates’ electoral prospects following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Polls have shown Trump, who on Tuesday was charged with federal crimes in Miami, with significant double-digit leads over his Republican rivals in national and state contests.

South Carolina is also the home state for two of Trump’s main opponents for the GOP nomination — former Ambassador to the United Nations and former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

The news comes after Trump announced last month that he planned to hold a yearlong celebration of the country’s 250th birthday from Memorial Day 2025 to July 4, 2026, if he returns to the Oval Office. He plans to organize a White House task force that would be called “Salute to America 250” to coordinate with state and local governments to hold festivities across the country.

The administration would also work with the governors of all states to create a “Great American State Fair” featuring pavilions from all states that would be held on Iowa’s state fairgrounds.

Trump is confronting multiple criminal investigations, including court proceedings that could stretch well into primary season. He has already been indicted by the Justice Department and the Manhattan district attorney’s office and faces further probes over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.