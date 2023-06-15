Tim Scott to join Sean Hannity for Fox News town hall

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will sit with Fox News host Sean Hannity for a town hall Tuesday as the primary race for the Republican nomination for president picks up.

Scott’s campaign announced the town hall in a release Thursday, saying that the senator will meet with Hannity in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Scott is one of two Republicans in the race from South Carolina, along with Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and the state’s former governor.

South Carolina is one of the first states to vote in the Republican primaries and could be crucial to candidates’ electoral paths to the nomination.

“I’m excited to welcome my friend Sean Hannity to South Carolina for an important conversation about the future of our country, my campaign for president, and restoring faith in America,” Scott said.

Hannity held a town hall with former President Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, earlier this month. Among the topics he discussed, Trump defended his conduct in his handling of classified and sensitive documents that were taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his presidency.

Several GOP candidates have also recently joined CNN for town halls, including Trump, Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Polling has mostly shown Scott near the upper half of the field of Republican candidates but still significantly behind Trump.