Democratic group launches ‘This f***ing guy’ campaign centered on Trump chaos

A major Democratic super PAC on Friday launched a campaign intended to highlight chaotic moments from former President Trump’s first term in the White House as Trump faces fresh controversy over his indictment on federal charges.

American Bridge 21st Century is promoting a campaign titled “This F*cking Guy,” which officials said is intended to remind voters of key moments from Trump’s presidency as he pursues the GOP nomination in 2024, according to a release shared first with The Hill.

The launch is timed in coordination with the eight-year anniversary of Trump announcing his first presidential bid in 2015.

“The American people already paid the price for Trump’s daily incompetence, inaction, and irresponsibility. He was just as much of a disaster in the White House as he is out of it, and American Bridge is here to remind voters just how much of a nightmare another four years of Trump would be,” Tom Perez, an American Bridge co-chair who is joining the White House as the head of intergovernmental affairs, said in a statement to The Hill.

The organization said Trump’s arraignment earlier this week on charges stemming from his refusal to return classified documents after leaving the White House “gives Americans a reminder of the daily chaos of the Trump administration.”

The campaign will aim to draw attention to key dates from the Trump presidency, such as attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords and Trump’s meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“From his tax scam to his attacks on health care to that weird orb thing, this f*cking guy created daily disasters when he was president — Americans don’t have the energy to deal with another four years of it,” American Bridge President Pat Dennis said in a statement, adding that the organization “is going to take charge in reminding everyone just how annoying and anxiety-raising the Trump years were as voters head to the ballot box next November.”

American Bridge previously launched a “Trump Research Book” to collect opposition to the former president and make the case against him heading into 2024.

Trump is currently leading most national GOP primary polls by a wide margin, and recent surveys in the wake of his indictment on federal charges have found many Republicans’ views about the former president are unchanged.

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday found 52 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said they would back Trump in the GOP primary, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) next closest at 23 percent.