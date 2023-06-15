Biden-Harris campaign names former DNC official as communications director

The Biden-Harris reelection campaign announced that Michael Tyler, the former national press secretary at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), will be its communications director.

Tyler previously was deputy director of communications for Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) 2020 presidential bid and, along with DNC national press secretary, was also chief of staff to then- Chairman Tom Perez during the 2018 midterm cycle.

Tyler most recently was group director for public affairs at SS&K, a political firm that was involved in the 2020 Biden campaign as well as former President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

He is slated to start on the campaign full time at the beginning of next month.

Prior to SS&K, Tyler helped found and worked on strategy for NBA star LeBron James’s political organization, More Than A Vote, which gets athletes involved in activism, during the 2020 cycle.

“Michael Tyler is an exceptionally talented leader and communications professional, with a deep well of political expertise and experience,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a press release.

Tyler joins a communications team that includes Kevin Munoz, former assistant press secretary at the White House, who is now a spokesperson on the campaign.

Biden officially launched his reelection campaign in April through a video message.