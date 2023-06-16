trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

AFT backs Biden for reelection in latest union endorsement

by Brett Samuels - 06/16/23 10:00 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/16/23 10:00 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the Whtie House in Washington, D.C., to honor the Super Bowl LVII champions’ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teacher’s union in the country, endorsed President Biden and Vice President Harris for reelection Friday in another show of organized labor strength for the president.

The AFT offered its endorsement of Biden on the same day the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest federation of unions in the country, did the same, reflecting a broader strategy to show support for Biden among organized labor. 

AFT’s resolution cited attacks on freedoms through book bans, efforts to restrict collective bargaining, support for lax gun laws despite school shootings and state-level laws like the one in Florida that bar discussion of gender and sexual identity in grade school.

The resolution argues that “because of these attacks, now, more than ever, we need elected leaders who share our values,” and that Biden and Harris “have a profound understanding of the issues facing working families and have demonstrated an impassioned commitment to addressing those issues and using government to help make people’s lives better.”

AFT reached out to hundreds of thousands of its 1.7 million members to seek input on whether to endorse Biden and Harris as part of a unified effort among organized labor, and the group said 92 percent of Democratic members supported a move to endorse Biden in the Democratic primary.

Biden is not facing a serious challenge within the party, but author Marianne Williamson has entered the race, and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also announced a challenge. Kennedy Jr. is polling in double digits in multiple surveys, thanks in large part to strong name identification, while Williamson is polling in single digits.

Support for Biden and Harris from a major teachers union is not entirely surprising, given first lady Jill Biden is a teacher and a member of the National Education Association. 

Biden has touted himself as the most pro-union president in history, speaking frequently at union halls about his policies and advocating for collective bargaining. He has already racked up endorsements for 2024 from the AFL-CIO and a major construction union.

But the AFT endorsement is sure to rile up some Republicans, who have turned the group and its leader, Randi Weingarten, into a political foil over the restrictions on in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year described Weingarten as “the most dangerous person in the world,” and claimed teacher’s unions are a threat to the country because of the “filth they’re teaching our kids.”

Education is also emerging as a central issue in the Republican presidential primary. Multiple candidates have voiced opposition to policies that support transgender students who are receiving gender-affirming care, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others have been at the center of debates about book bans, and persistent mass shootings at schools have led to GOP candidates calling for enhanced security without pushing for tougher gun laws.

Tags AFT Jill Biden Marianne Williamson President Biden Teacher's Union

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  2. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  3. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  4. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  5. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  6. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  7. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  8. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  9. Abbott issues state of emergency after multiple tornadoes rip through small ...
  10. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  11. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  12. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  13. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  14. More than half of US employers ready to try four-day workweek
  15. Schwarzenegger says he would run, and win, in 2024 if he could
  16. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  17. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  18. Tim Scott claps back at Obama over race remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video