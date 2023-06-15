Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he would support 15-week federal abortion ban

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the newest Republican to enter the 2024 presidential race, said he would support a 15-week federal abortion ban with rare exceptions, but stopped short of backing a six-week abortion ban.

“Look, I think that the country is not there yet,” Suarez said in an interview with The Associated Press, when asked about a six-week federal abortion ban.

In his own state of Florida, GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a six-week ban with rare exceptions.

“We are in a situation where 70 percent of the country agrees with a limitation of 15 weeks where there is an exception for the life of the mother and an exception for rape and incest, and I think that is a position that will save a tremendous amount of babies,” Suarez told the AP. “If there was that kind of federal law, that’s one that I would support as president.”

Abortion has been a key issue among primary candidates.

DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have indicated support for a six-week ban. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said he supports a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said she supports a federal ban but has not specified the number of weeks.

Former President Trump has criticized Florida’s six-week ban, telling The Messenger in an interview “that many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.” But, the former president has not made clear what he specifically supports on the issue.

DeSantis said in an interview slated to air on the 700 Club on Friday that he was “surprised” by Trump’s response.

“I thought he would compliment the fact that we were able to do the heartbeat bill, which pro-lifers have wanted for a long time,” DeSantis said. “He never complimented, never said anything about it then he was asked about it and he said it was ‘harsh.’”