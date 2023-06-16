Biden, Trump tied in Michigan: poll

President Biden and former President Trump are tied in a new poll of voters in swing state Michigan, with 44 percent saying they would vote for Biden and the same percentage opting for Trump.

Twelve percent of voters in Michigan said they were still undecided between the two options, according to the EPIC-MRA poll released Friday.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 and Biden took the state in 2020.

The poll on Friday also found that 52 percent of Michigan voters have an unfavorable view of Biden and 57 percent have an unfavorable view of Trump. Meanwhile, only 29 percent gave Biden a positive job approval rating.

Biden’s national approval rating slipped to 40 percent in April and a Reuters/ Ipsos poll this week showed him with a 39 percent approval rating.

Fifty-one percent of Michigan voters gave Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) a positive job rating, while 47 percent gave her a negative rating, according to the poll released on Friday.

The poll of 600 Michigan likely voters was conducted between June 8 and 14, a time period which included Trump’s indictment on criminal charges relating to his handling of classified documents.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.