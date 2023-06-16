trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks

by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/23 10:43 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/23 10:43 AM ET

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) took a jab at former President Obama this week after the Democrat criticized the declared 2024 GOP presidential contender over his remarks about race and racial progress in the country.

“Let us not forget we are a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. Democrats deny our progress to protect their power. The Left wants you to believe faith in America is a fraud and progress in our nation is a myth,” Scott said in a statement Thursday.

“The truth of MY life disproves the lies of the radical Left. We live in a country where little Black and Brown boys and girls can be President of the United States. The truth is – we’ve had one and the good news is – we will have another,” he added.

The South Carolina Republican’s remarks are in response to comments Obama made during a podcast interview with his former White House senior adviser David Axelrod published Thursday. The former president, who was asked about Scott’s messaging on race, suggested Scott was not offering solutions for how to tackle systematic racism within the country or acknowledging the difficulties Black Americans face.

“And so if a Republican, who may even be sincere in saying, ‘I want us all to live together,’ doesn’t have a plan for how do we address crippling generational poverty that is a consequence of hundreds of years of racism in this society, and we need to do something about that. If that candidate is not willing to acknowledge that, again and again, we’ve seen discrimination in everything from … getting a job to buying a house to how the criminal justice system operates,” Obama said.

“If somebody’s not proposing, both acknowledging and proposing, elements that say, ‘No, we can’t just ignore all that and pretend as if everything’s equal and fair. We actually have to walk the walk and not just talk the talk.’ If they’re not doing that, then I think people are rightly skeptical,” he added.

Scott has argued that Black Americans are making rapid progress within the U.S., suggesting Democrats are underestimating how far Black Americans have come. But Scott has previously received pushback over his comments, including on “The View,” when co-host Joy Behar argued that the senator “doesn’t get it” on systemic racism. 

Tags Barack Obama David Axelrod Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  2. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  3. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  4. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  5. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  6. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  7. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  8. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  9. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  10. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  11. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  12. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  13. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  14. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  15. More than half of US employers ready to try four-day workweek
  16. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  17. Abbott issues state of emergency after multiple tornadoes rip through small ...
  18. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video