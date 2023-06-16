trending:

Campaign

Sununu ‘not leaning’ toward another term; will make ‘firm decision’ in summer

by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/23 11:53 AM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said in a Friday interview he’s “not leaning” toward another term as governor, but he will make a “firm decision” this summer.

Sununu, who is in his fourth term, said “I don’t think I’m going to run again” during an interview on “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I’ll make a firm decision this summer, not leaning towards it,” Sununu elaborated later. “We just — we’re crushing it in New Hampshire, and I just believe that this isn’t a career, it’s public service.”

“Could I win again? Of course, but it’s service and someone else needs to kind of take the mantle. … I got kids to put through college and all that sort of thing,” he continued. 

Sununu’s comments come more than a week after he announced he would not run for the White House amid rising speculation he could jump into the race.

Sununu won his fourth term as governor last November with 57 percent of the vote, and a Morning Consult poll released earlier this year showed the governor with a 59 percent approval rating. 

The Hill has reached out to a Sununu spokesperson for further comment.

