Trump beats Biden by 6 points in 2024 matchup: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/23 5:15 PM ET
Former President Trump leads President Biden by six points in a 2024 presidential race hypothetical matchup in a new survey shared Friday with The Hill from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The poll found that 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 election were held today between the former president and Biden, while 39 percent said they’d support Biden. A separate 15 percent said they were unsure or did not know.

The figures are a slight decrease from the last Harvard CAPS-Harris poll in May, which found 47 percent supporting Trump while 40 percent said Biden.

The latest poll’s figures, broken down by party, found that 86 percent of Republicans would support Trump, while 77 percent of Democrats said the same for Biden.

“The indictment of former [President Trump] has [had] no impact on his lead against [Joe] Biden whose job rating remains at 43 percent,” explained Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

When respondents are asked about a hypothetical matchup between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), it’s largely split – with 41 percent backing DeSantis and 40 percent backing Biden.

The polling comes as Trump is widely seen as the front-runner within the 2024 GOP field, with DeSantis regularly polling in second. Thirteen Republicans have joined the presidential primary, raising questions about whether the GOP can consolidate around an alternative candidate to Trump.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was conducted between June 14 and June 15 with 2,090 respondents surveyed. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

