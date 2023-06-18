Pence says Trump’s indictment ‘sends a terrible message’ to the world 

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that former President Trump’s federal indictment “sends a terrible message” to the world.

“I have to tell you, as someone that has represented the United States on the world stage, as someone who was on the international relations committee for ten years, we’re the gold standard of justice in the world,” Pence told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And to see a former president of the United States be subject to an indictment by the administration of the current president, that he may well be facing again in the future, that sends a terrible message to the wider world,” he added.

Pence also said that the Justice Department’s indictment has “only served to further divide our divided politics.” He added that while the charges brought against the former president are “serious,” he wished the Justice Department found an alternative way to resolve the investigation.

Pence dodged a question about whether he would pardon Trump if elected president, saying that he does not know why other 2024 Republican presidential candidates “presume” that the former president will be guilty. He also said that Trump’s indictment could show a “two-tiered” justice system, and asked why Trump was not being treated the same as Democrats.

“I think the proper answer right now, because we have an indictment, and as I said, the allegations are serious, and the proper approach now is for equal treatment under the law. The Department of Justice, I would like to see, bring equal vigor to the investigation into allegations around Hunter Biden,” he said.

Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges of mishandling classified documents in his private residence in Florida and attempting to keep those documents from the government. Trump and many of his Republican colleagues have decried the federal indictment as politically motivated, and some GOP candidates challenging the former president are either promising to pardon Trump or saying they are open to considering it.