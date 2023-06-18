trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

‘Loser, loser, loser’: Christie slams Trump election losses

by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 11:06 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 11:06 AM ET

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie slammed former President Trump on Sunday as a “three-time loser” as the former New Jersey governor ramps up criticism of his one-time ally.

“I will do what I need to do to be up on that stage to try to save my party and save my country from going down the road of being led by three-time loser Donald Trump,” Christie said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Loser in 2018 by losing the House, loser in 2020 by losing the White House and the United States Senate, and the worst midterm performance we have seen in a long, long time, led by Donald Trump-selected candidates with Donald Trump as the main issue in many of those races. Loser, loser, loser,” Christie said.

Christie, now a vocal critic of the former president, is in the 2024 ring with Trump and an already crowded field of high-profile Republicans, including Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Trump campaigns to retake the White House, he also faces criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan and federal criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his time in office. He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases and stressed that he sees “no case” in which he’d drop out of the 2024 race.

Christie on Sunday blasted Trump as “a petulant child when someone disagrees with him.” He also said he’ll take the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge to support whoever wins the party’s nomination ” just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  4. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  5. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  6. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  7. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  8. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  9. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  10. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  11. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  12. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  13. Pence says Trump’s indictment ‘sends a terrible message’ to the world 
  14. ‘Loser, loser, loser’: Christie slams Trump election losses
  15. Nine reasons Biden should pardon Trump
  16. Esper: Trump known as ‘hoarder’ of classified documents
  17. Spike in ocean heat stuns scientists: Have we breached a climate tipping point?
  18. Could Trump defy the odds again?
Load more

Video

See all Video