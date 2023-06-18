‘Loser, loser, loser’: Christie slams Trump election losses

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie slammed former President Trump on Sunday as a “three-time loser” as the former New Jersey governor ramps up criticism of his one-time ally.

“I will do what I need to do to be up on that stage to try to save my party and save my country from going down the road of being led by three-time loser Donald Trump,” Christie said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Loser in 2018 by losing the House, loser in 2020 by losing the White House and the United States Senate, and the worst midterm performance we have seen in a long, long time, led by Donald Trump-selected candidates with Donald Trump as the main issue in many of those races. Loser, loser, loser,” Christie said.

Christie, now a vocal critic of the former president, is in the 2024 ring with Trump and an already crowded field of high-profile Republicans, including Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Trump campaigns to retake the White House, he also faces criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan and federal criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his time in office. He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases and stressed that he sees “no case” in which he’d drop out of the 2024 race.

Christie on Sunday blasted Trump as “a petulant child when someone disagrees with him.” He also said he’ll take the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge to support whoever wins the party’s nomination ” just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016.”