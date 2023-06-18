trending:

Campaign

Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.

by Lauren Sforza - 06/18/23 3:20 PM ET
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said Sunday that he is “more than happy” to support President Biden over his longtime supporter and now presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Whitehouse, who attended law school with Kennedy said on ABC’s “This Week” that he does not remain close to Kennedy especially “since this political episode has begun.” Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, launched his bid for the White House earlier this year, but securing the Democratic nomination remains a long-shot bid for him.

“I 100 percent support President Biden,” Whitehouse said. “I don’t think that vaccines are a hoax or a scam or dangerous. And I strongly, strongly support the people of Ukraine in their bid for freedom under the onslaught of the Russian military, because I think that’s the frontier for freedom around the world.”

“So I think Joe Biden has those issues and others right and I’m more than happy to support President Biden for reelection,” he added.

Kennedy has become known for promoting anti-vaccine theories in recent years and has received criticism as leader of the Children’s Health Defense, an organization that has promoted misinformation about vaccines. 

Biden is leading Kennedy by 53 points, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. Among Democratic-leaning voters, 70 percent support Biden for the 2024 Democratic primary with Kennedy attracting 17 percent of support and author Marianne Williamson receiving eight percent of the vote.

