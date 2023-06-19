trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier

by Brett Samuels - 06/19/23 6:26 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/19/23 6:26 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday defended his retention of classified materials after leaving the White House, telling Fox News he did not have time to go through the boxes filled with the documents.

“Why not just hand them over then?” Fox anchor Bret Baier asked in Trump’s first interview since being arraigned last week on federal charges.

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out,” Trump responded. “I don’t want to hand that over to [the National Archives] yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”

Baier noted that the Justice Department’s indictment laid out how Trump allegedly told an aide to move the boxes containing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate while also telling his lawyers to indicate he was cooperating. 

“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out,” Trump said from his club in Bedminster, N.J., where the interview was filmed. “These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things.”

Asked if he was aware of Iran documents being among the items in the boxes, Trump said, “Not that I know of,” while claiming everything was declassified that he took with him.

Trump pleaded not guilty last Tuesday to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

Trump was indicted in connection with the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, with the unsealed document revealing Trump also would face charges on concealing documents and making false statements.

The indictment alleged Trump kept the documents in various rooms of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which frequently hosted large events and gatherings. It also alleged Trump on two occasions spoke about specific classified materials with staffers at his New Jersey club who did not have security clearances.

Tags Bret Baier Bret Baier classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Espionage Act Fox News Justice Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  3. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  4. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  5. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  6. Newsom gives political boost to Biden in California
  7. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  8. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  9. Russia sought to assassinate defector in Florida: report
  10. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  11. Durham heads to Congress
  12. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  13. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  14. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  15. MSNBC president open to Trump town hall with ‘parameters’
  16. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over his 2020 election claims 
  17. Republicans look to erase stigma on early voting
  18. ‘Nightmare’ court decision upholds the right to be heard before a real court
Load more

Video

See all Video