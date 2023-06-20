trending:

Campaign

Trump says family wouldn’t serve in 2024 administration: ‘It’s too painful’

by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 11:20 AM ET
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Trump says his family would not join him again in his administration if he returns to the White House, saying going back into politics would be “too painful” for them.

“My family’s been through hell. I mean, they have — Eric, my son, who’s a fine boy. You know him very well. … We were doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I don’t think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier Monday night, referring to investigations into alleged financial crimes by the Trump Organization, the family business.

“Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up,” he added.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, took senior advisory roles in his previous administration. Kushner led diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, namely in Israel and Saudi Arabia, while Ivanka focused on women’s issues internationally.

Trump’s interview with Baier saw the pair clash over criminal charges that allege Trump mishandled classified information and as Trump continued to falsely claim that he rightfully won the 2020 election.

The former president is the favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination in recent polls.

