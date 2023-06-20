trending:

Campaign

Progressive ousts ‘pro-life’ Democrat Joe Morrissey in Virginia state Senate race

by Jared Gans - 06/20/23 8:09 PM ET
Associated Press/Steve Helber

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird was projected to win the Democratic primary in a key Virginia state Senate race, according to The Associated Press, unseating the controversial state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) in a contest that focused largely on abortion.

Aird was backed by a slew of high-profile Democrats in the state, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who were determined to oust the scandal-plagued Morrissey, one of the rare “pro-life” Democrats still serving.

