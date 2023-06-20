trending:

Tim Scott on Hunter Biden plea deal: ‘Big guy has some explaining to do’

by Jared Gans - 06/20/23 10:18 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks during a campaign event with the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said “the big guy has some explaining to do” on the plea deal that Hunter Biden has agreed to, joining Republican accusations that the deal shows a two-tiered standard of justice. 

Scott said during a town hall with Sean Hannity on Fox News Tuesday that the deal is “dangerous” and shows why “confidence and integrity” must be restored within the Justice Department (DOJ). 

“We all know this, that the big guy has some explaining to do, without any question,” Scott said. “We cannot be the city on the hill, if we are not first a nation of law and justice.” 

Republicans have slammed the agreement that the president’s son has seemingly come to with federal prosecutors in which he will plead guilty to two charges of willful failure to pay income tax and reached a diversion agreement on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. The deal will likely allow Biden to avoid prison time and only receive probation. 

The diversion agreement will have Biden enter a pretrial diversion program, likely allowing the gun charge to be cleared from his record if he meets the terms of the agreement. 

Scott said the public should thank Republicans like Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (Ky.) for their efforts to conduct a congressional probe into Biden. Grassley and Comer called on the FBI to provide a document that they said outlines an “alleged criminal scheme” involving the president last month. 

Grassley has said a form from the FBI stating that an unnamed foreign national claimed to have recorded phone conversations with the president and his son is part of an “alleged bribery scheme,” while Biden’s allies have said the Iowa senator is trying to resurface old, debunked claims. 

Comer pledged to continue investigating Hunter Biden despite what he called a “sweetheart plea deal” that he made with federal prosecutors. 

Scott vowed to continue their investigation during his administration if it is not completed before then.

“You cannot, it is unacceptable and un-American, to weaponize the Department of Justice against your political opponents,” he said. 

Republicans have also slammed the DOJ and alleged politicization at the department in the aftermath of the federal indictment against former President Trump for the classified and sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property. 

Scott promised to “clean out” the DOJ during an interview on “Fox News Sunday” if elected president, alleging that the department is continuing to “hunt Republicans while they protect Democrats.”

