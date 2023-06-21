Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for Senate seat in Delaware 

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) announced on Wednesday that she is running for the vacant Senate seat in Delaware.

“I’m running to represent Delaware in the United States Senate. I’m filled with Bright Hope for our future. But a more perfect union isn’t a destination. It’s a journey. Let’s go on it together,” the Delaware Democrat tweeted along with her first ad kicking off the campaign.

The ad touched on several of the same themes that Democrats ran on in last November’s midterms, including abortion and threats to democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The ad is already offering a preview of how Democrats will look to define themselves heading into the 2024 election.

“People asked me if Jan. 6 was my worst day. It was, but it was also one of my proudest moments because we walked back in that House chamber, and we completed our work. The forces of fear did not win and democracy prevailed,” Blunt Rochester said in the ad.

The news came just hours after she officially filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for the seat, which is being vacated by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). Carper announced last month he wouldn’t be seeking another term.

Carper, who signaled during her announcement last month that he wanted Blunt Rochester to run, endorsed her on Wednesday shortly after she announced she was running for his seat.

“Serving the people of Delaware alongside Lisa has been one of the great joys of my life. She is just the kind of leader that we’ll need in the U.S. Senate in the days ahead, and she will make us proud. Indeed, she already has!” Carper said in a statement of his former aide.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Senate race as “solid Democrat.”

Should Blunt Rochester be elected next year, she would be first Black woman to serve in the Senate since Vice President Harris stepped down as senator in California to serve in the Biden administration.

Updated: 9:22 a.m. ET