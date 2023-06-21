Former Biden aide to serve as Harris’ chief of staff on 2024 campaign

A longtime Democratic official with strong ties to President Biden and the first lady is joining the president’s reelection campaign to serve as chief of staff for Vice President Harris, who is expected to be a fixture on the trail.

Sheila Nix, who is currently the chief of staff to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, is expected to join the campaign in the coming weeks in her official capacity. Nix previously served as Jill Biden’s chief of staff when Joe Biden was vice president, and she was an adviser on Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“Sheila Nix is a battle-tested leader and dedicated public servant, and I am grateful she has agreed to join our 2024 campaign,” Harris said in a statement released by the campaign. “Sheila is no stranger to campaigns or the Biden-Harris team. Sheila’s strategic sense and ability to navigate challenges made her an invaluable advisor to me on our 2020 general election team. President Biden and I will continue to rely on Sheila’s advice and skill.”

“Sheila will be a huge asset to the campaign and our @VP. Effective, trusted, and kind,” Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, tweeted Wednesday night.

Axios first reported that Nix would join the Biden campaign as a top aide to Harris.

The vice president is likely to be a key player as the 2024 campaign ramps up. She has been the administration’s most prominent spokesperson on the issue of abortion access, which is sure to be central to the 2024 campaign.

Harris may also be more critical than most vice presidents during previous campaigns, with polls repeatedly showing voters are concerned about the president’s age.