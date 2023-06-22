DeSantis rolls out endorsements from 15 South Carolina state lawmakers ahead of visit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign announced on Thursday the endorsements of 15 South Carolina state lawmakers ahead of his visit there.

DeSantis is scheduled to campaign in North Augusta, S.C., later in the day and the endorsements come as the Florida governor is looking to build momentum in early presidential primary states.

“Governor DeSantis’ leadership has made Florida a refuge for those seeking freedom in a nation where it is under attack,” state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, one of the Republican state legislators backing him, said in a statement.

“No Republican in the country has beaten the radical left more than Governor DeSantis, and he is the only candidate in this race who can defeat Joe Biden, put energy back in the executive, and deliver on a bold conservative agenda that Republicans across South Carolina are looking for,” he added.

The endorsements also come as DeSantis looks to prove he has grassroots and state-level appeal. His campaign has previously touted endorsements from 99 Florida state lawmakers, 50 New Hampshire state legislators and 37 Iowa state legislators, among others.

Of course, South Carolina is also home to two other 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls — former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Though some of the state’s top Republicans, Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have already backed former President Trump in his bid to take back the White House.