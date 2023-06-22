trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Blunt Rochester picks up EMILY’s List endorsement in Delaware Senate bid

by Jared Gans - 06/22/23 10:09 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/22/23 10:09 AM ET
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) is seen following the seventh ballot for Speaker on the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) has received an endorsement from EMILY’s List, a group that backs female candidates who support abortion rights, in her run for Delaware’s Senate seat. 

The organization said in a release on Thursday that Blunt Rochester has been a “champion for women and families for her entire career” and has a record of working to improve people’s lives, fight for those who are vulnerable and defend civil rights. 

“We have already seen that she has what it takes to stand up to extremism in the U.S. House — and EMILYs List has full faith in her ability to continue that work in the Senate,” group President Laphonza Butler said in the release. 

Blunt Rochester the day before announced her run for the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Tom Carper (D), who announced he would not run for reelection last month. She addressed threats to abortion access and democracy during her first ad of the campaign. 

Carper endorsed her run for his seat shortly after her announcement. 

“After over two decades of pro-choice leadership in the Senate from the state of Delaware, it is critical that the next person we elect to serve in this role is a strong and dedicated protector of reproductive freedom,” Butler said. 

Blunt Rochester could be the first Black woman to serve in the Senate since Vice President Harris stepped down as senator from California in 2021. She would also be the first female senator representing Delaware if elected.

Tags emily's list Endorsement Laphonza Butler Lisa Blunt Rochester Tom Carper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  3. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  6. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  7. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  8. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  9. Alito caught in crosshairs of latest Supreme Court scandal
  10. DeSantis makes gains against Trump in GOP primary: poll
  11. DOJ turns over Mar-a-Lago grand jury testimony to Trump team
  12. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  13. Future of Health Care Summit
  14. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  15. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  16. GOP leaders move to defang Biden impeachment measure from Boebert
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP censures Schiff, eyes reprimanding ...
  18. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
Load more

Video

See all Video