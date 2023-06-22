trending:

Campaign

Biden disapproval ticks higher in new poll

by Alex Gangitano - 06/22/23 12:48 PM ET
Joe Biden
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden talked about climate change, clean energy jobs and protecting the environment.

President Biden’s disapproval rating has ticked up to include a slim majority of voters, according to a poll.

In an Emerson College poll released Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance a president, up 2 percentage points from April. Just 41 percent of voters approved of Biden’s job as president, which is consistent with the April poll.

The poll included more than 1,000 voters and was conducted from June 19-20. The survery was conducted amid news that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, accepted a plea deal for two tax charges.

Biden has been fundraising for his reelection campaign in California as part of a travel blitz to raise money ahead of his first 2024 campaign finance report in July.

The poll also found that 73 percent of Democratic primary voters would vote for Biden, which is much higher compared to his Democratic primary challengers. Only 15 percent of voters said they would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 3 percent would vote for for Marianne Williamson.

Meanwhile, the polling of Republican primary voters found that 59 percent would vote for former President Trump, 21 percent would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and 6 percent would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

In a potential 2024 general election match-up, Biden and Trump are roughly tied, according to the poll, with 44 percent voting for Biden and 43 percent for Trump.

Biden’s approval rating has struggled to get above 40 percent and a Reuters/ Ipsos poll last week showed him with a 39 percent approval rating.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

