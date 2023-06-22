Pro-Christie super PAC launches ad targeting Trump over handling of classified documents 

The super PAC Tell It Like It Is backing Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has released a new ad targeting former President Trump over his handling of classified documents and knocking Trump’s recent comments that he didn’t have time to go through materials and return them to the government.

“Donald Trump had a choice: comply with a federal grand jury subpoena or play golf. He chose golf,” a narrator says in the minute-long clip.

The ad then plays a clip of Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, suggesting in a “CBS Mornings” interview last week that Trump should have “skipped a couple of rounds of golf and gone through the boxes to respond to a subpoena from a grand jury.”

“Donald Trump had a choice: look for his missing golf shirts in the boxes of national security secrets and return them or play golf. He chose golf,” the ad, titled “Golf Shirts,” continues.

The ad and Christie’s comments come after Trump defended his retention of classified materials during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier last week. Asked why he didn’t turn over the documents after the government moved to subpoena him, Trump said he “was very busy” and didn’t have time to sort through the boxes to “get all my personal things out.”

“These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things — golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes — there were many things,” Trump said in the interview.

Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to allegations that he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in his handling of classified documents after his term in the White House ended. He’s now running for another presidential term in 2024.

“Our ancestors fought the British, the Germans, they fought for freedom, for Civil Rights. They fought to save the world. Donny… he’s fighting to save his golf shirts,” Christie said on Twitter.

“Donald Trump had a choice. He chose golf,” the Tell It Like It Is ad concludes.

Allies of Christie launched the super PAC to support his 2024 White House bid as he vies for the Republican nomination against Trump and several other high-profile GOP names, including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Tell It Like It Is is run by Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci, former U.S. Sen. Jeff Chiesa (R-N.J.) and Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), according to its site. The name plays on Christie’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan.