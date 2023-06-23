trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks

by Caroline Vakil - 06/23/23 12:42 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 06/23/23 12:42 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 23, 2023.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was booed on Friday after he criticized former President Donald Trump during a Faith and Freedom Coalition event, saying in response “you can boo all you want.”

“Why am I running for president of the United States? I’m running because [Trump’s] let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made,” Christie said during the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference event.

Christie noted that he was the first 2016 presidential candidate to back Trump and served as chairman of his transition team afterward. But as he continued further into his speech, the crowd shouted and booed at him.

“You can boo all you want,” Christie said in response. 

“Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do, and I cannot stand by,” Christie added, amid a mix of boos and some applause.

After his speech, Christie received loud cheers from some attendees who had gathered toward the back of the event to greet him and take a photo with him.

But the response underscored the degree to which the event is a largely pro-Trump environment, as well as the difficulty anti-Trump candidates like Christie may have among Republican primary voters who are largely still loyal to Trump.

Underscoring this point, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), who’s running for governor in the state, received some of the largest applause early on during the event when he said he would be endorsing Trump in 2024. Robinson, who was endorsed by Trump earlier in the month, was recently mum on who he’d back in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  2. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  7. Supreme Court upholds ban on encouraging illegal immigration
  8. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  9. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  10. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  11. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  12. Supreme Court says states can’t overrule Biden on whom to deport
  13. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  14. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  15. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  16. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
  17. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  18. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
Load more

Video

See all Video