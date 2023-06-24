Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’

Former President Trump called two indictments he’s received in two separate probes a “great badge of courage” on Saturday during a Faith & Freedom Coalition event.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxist, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of courage,” said Trump, who spoke to a crowd at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to the Majority Police Conference.

“I’m being indicted for you and I believe the you is more than 200 million people that love our country,” he added.

Trump’s remarks come several weeks after the former president received a federal indictment for his handling of classified documents that were found last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The indictment alleges that he kept classified documents at his Florida club and that he allegedly sought to stop federal officials from getting the documents back.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges.

The former president is also facing a separate indictment stemming from a probe overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) regarding Trump’s possible involvement during the 2016 presidential campaign regarding hush money payment made to an adult film actress.