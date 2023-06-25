trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

2 in 3 concerned about Biden’s mental, physical health: survey

by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 12:54 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 12:54 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A new poll found that just more than two of three respondents are concerned about President Biden’s mental and physical health.

The NBC News poll found that 68 percent are concerned that Biden, 80, does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as president, with 55 percent saying they have “major” concerns. By comparison, 32 percent said that they have minor or no concerns with Biden’s health.

When asked about whether they are concerned about former President Trump’s mental and physical health, 55 percent said they are concerned, including 44 percent who have “major concerns. Forty-four percent said they have minor or no concerns that Trump, 77, has the mental and physical health needed to serve as president.

Sixty percent of respondents also said they are concerned about Biden being reelected to serve another four years in the White House, including 46 percent who reported having “major” concerns. Fifty-eight percent answered the same way for Trump, including 51 percent saying they have “major” concerns.

The poll, which was taken after Trump was indicted by the Justice Department on charges related to his handling of classified materials, also found that the former has a comfortable lead over his opponents in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and that his lead has grown since April. The poll also found that nearly half of Republicans want Trump to continue as the leader of their party.

The poll was conducted June 16 to 20 among 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  5. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  6. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  7. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  8. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  9. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  10. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  11. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  12. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  13. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  14. How low will Speaker McCarthy go?
  15. Cardin: Putin has ‘lost his credibility with his own people’ 
  16. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  17. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  18. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
Load more

Video

See all Video