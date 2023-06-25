2 in 3 concerned about Biden’s mental, physical health: survey

A new poll found that just more than two of three respondents are concerned about President Biden’s mental and physical health.

The NBC News poll found that 68 percent are concerned that Biden, 80, does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as president, with 55 percent saying they have “major” concerns. By comparison, 32 percent said that they have minor or no concerns with Biden’s health.

When asked about whether they are concerned about former President Trump’s mental and physical health, 55 percent said they are concerned, including 44 percent who have “major concerns. Forty-four percent said they have minor or no concerns that Trump, 77, has the mental and physical health needed to serve as president.

Sixty percent of respondents also said they are concerned about Biden being reelected to serve another four years in the White House, including 46 percent who reported having “major” concerns. Fifty-eight percent answered the same way for Trump, including 51 percent saying they have “major” concerns.

The poll, which was taken after Trump was indicted by the Justice Department on charges related to his handling of classified materials, also found that the former has a comfortable lead over his opponents in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and that his lead has grown since April. The poll also found that nearly half of Republicans want Trump to continue as the leader of their party.

The poll was conducted June 16 to 20 among 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.