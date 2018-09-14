Jimmy Carter to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter is set to make an appearance with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams next week as she unveils her rural health-care platform.

Carter, who is a native of Georgia and endorsed Abrams last month, will appear with his wife and tour a new Mercer Medicine facility and then host a press conference with Abrams on “supporting rural medical facilities and rural healthcare professionals,” her campaign announced Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am honored to campaign with President Jimmy Carter. His integrity, commitment to faith with works, and dedication to eradicating poverty serve as an example as I seek to lead our state to prosperity. I look forward to joining him in Plains to discuss how we can address the unique challenges rural Georgians face when accessing affordable health care," Abrams said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement,” Trump tweeted in July before the state’s primary.

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll shows the race is neck-and-neck. If elected, Abrams would become the first black female governor in U.S. history.