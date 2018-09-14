Some of the parents whose children were killed in the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting in February endorsed Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonJeb Bush campaigns with Rick Scott in Florida Group of Parkland parents endorse Nelson's reelection bid The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Cuomo wins and Manafort plea deal MORE (D-Fla.) in his reelection bid on Friday.

Fred Guttenberg, who became an advocate for gun control after he lost his daughter in the shooting, led the group and praised Nelson for his support of universal background checks and banning assault weapons while slamming his Senate rival, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), for his opposition to such measures.

“In Florida, under Rick Scott, nothing was done on guns or school safety after prior incidents like Pulse or the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting,” Guttenberg said, according to a read-out from Nelson's campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perhaps, had more been done previously I would only be known as the same small group of families that knew me as Jesse and Jamie’s dad.”

Scott approved a three-day waiting period for the purchase of long guns and raised the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 following the February high school shooting, though critics say that was not enough.

Nelson has taken a stance on other gun measures since the shooting, coming out against the release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns and proposing the creation of a database to trace firearms.

Polls have shown the Senate race to be neck-and-neck. An average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics has Scott up by 1.6 percentage points, and The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”