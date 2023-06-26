Santos on reelection: ‘McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running’

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said on Monday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) comments saying he shouldn’t run for reelection wouldn’t deter him from seeking a second bid.

“Dear Media, I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3. Providing excellent constituent services to the people of NY03 and proposing common sense conservative legislation for the betterment of our nation. Speaker McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running,” Santos tweeted.

McCarthy was asked during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” whether he was part of Santos’ reelection campaign.

“No, I am not. No he shouldn’t run for reelection,” he said.

“We’re going to keep that seat with another Republican, yes we are,” he added later.

Santos is being investigated by several groups, including the House Ethics Committee, U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York and Nassau County district attorney’s office. Santos faces 13 charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office alone, including wire fraud and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates Santos’ seat “lean Democrat.”

Santos is facing at least one Republican challenger, Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry, along with several Democrats vying to take his seat in 2024.