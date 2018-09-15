Avenatti, Trump campaign official spar over 'working class' credentials

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, sparred with President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN host reads on-air letter Kavanaugh accuser sent to Feinstein Five times Mattis split with Trump Flake says he is 'not comfortable voting yes' yet on Kavanaugh MORE's 2020 reelection campaign manager on Saturday over his "working class" credentials.

Avenatti had launched the attack Friday night, mocking Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale for posting a photo with one of Trump's sons while flying on what appeared to be a private jet.

"Ladies and Gentlemen - I bring you the men fighting on the front lines for working class people across America," Avenatti tweeted, responding to a tweet from Parscale about fundraising for Trump's campaign in California.

"[Please] ignore the shades, gold watch, smug look, private jet, and sheer cockiness. Trust me - they really do care about you. What a joke," the lawyer added.

Parscale fired back on Saturday, calling the lawyer who has mulled launching a 2020 Democratic presidential bid "a joke."

"Watch: 46 years old inherited from my dad who would run circles around you as working class," Parscale wrote. "Plane: shuttle for 12 staff at ($400 each) which was cheaper. Born in Kansas and began my biz with $500. Sir I am middle America working class."

Avenatti dismissed the Trump official's response while continuing to attack the campaign's credentials to represent the "working class," a major base of support for Trump's 2016 electoral win. The lawyer accused Parscale of growing up "with a silver spoon in your mouth. Just like Trump."

"Whatever you do, don’t quit running Trump’s campaign; we need you," he tweeted.

The pair continued to exchange jabs, with Parscale telling Avenatti that he had "no idea" how he grew up.

"I grew up, until I left, in East Topeka KS in a house built for 40k," he tweeted. "My father owned a small biz and didn’t practice law when I was growing up. He became a CEO after I left. I wasn’t poor, my dad worked his butt off! I dare you to debate my father."

Avenatti, a frequent Trump critic who has said he is considering launching a 2020 White House bid to take on Trump, is headlining several high-profile Democratic events in key early voting states.

The lawyer has been representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in her lawsuits against the president and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Daniels is suing Trump over a nondisclosure agreement that was meant to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with him in 2006. She is also suing the pair, claiming they defamed her when denying her claims and calling her a liar.