Former DNC chairman: Dems would win House by up to 25 seats if midterms held today

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Ed Rendell said he expects the Democratic Party to take back the House with as many as 25 seats this year if their performance holds or improves before November's midterm elections.

In an interview with AM 970 The Answer, Rendell told host John Catsimatidis that Democrats would sweep the midterm elections in a "blue wave" were they to be held today.

"If the election were held today, I do think it would be a blue wave. Not a tsunami, but a wave. And I think the Democrats would take back the House by a 10 or 20 seat margin, and they have an outside shot at taking back the Senate," Rendell said.

But the former Pennsylvania governor cautioned that much could change for the Democrats between now and November.

"It's still too early to tell. It's 52 days till the actual election day, and in politics 52 days is eons of time," he added.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to retake the House, something political handicappers give them a good shot of doing. The party holds a single-digit advantage over Republicans on most generic ballot polls for House seats, down from earlier this year but holding consistently ahead of the GOP.

Rendell's prediction follows shortly after conservative blogger Matt Drudge, creator of The Drudge Report, said Democrats could take as many as 60 seats in the House in the general election.

"Trump and Obama both have 47% approval at this time of presidency, according to Rasmussen," Drudge tweeted Friday. "Trump will also lose 60 seats in the House like Obama did during first midterm! Unless..."