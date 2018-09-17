50 days out, Dems have momentum in midterm race

Fifty days out from the November elections, Democrats are widely seen as favored to retake the House majority and are increasingly seen as having a real chance at winning back the Senate if a series of close races break in one direction.

The party enjoys a healthy lead in the generic House ballot, and a seemingly unending series of bad headlines for President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN host reads on-air letter Kavanaugh accuser sent to Feinstein Five times Mattis split with Trump Flake says he is 'not comfortable voting yes' yet on Kavanaugh MORE has battered his approval ratings and served as a drag on his party.

The latest negative news came Friday with Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortDem rep: Why shouldn’t Americans believe Trump is as corrupt as his friends? Trump praises Fox News show as ‘MANDATORY watching’ to understand government corruption, ‘Russian hoax’ Trump revisits charge that 'Mueller Witch Hunt' is 'illegal' MORE’s decision to plead guilty and cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe.

It’s a potentially pivotal moment in the Mueller probe that potentially puts prosecutors in the room of a much-talked-about 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and figures associated with the Kremlin.

Manafort was one of three key Trump associates who participated in that meeting.

The White House and Republicans argue the growing economy will bolster GOP defenses and save their majorities. Democrats would need to gain a healthy 23 seats to take back the House.

“I think we'll lose some seats, but I think we keep the majority,” Rep. Roger Williams John (Roger) Roger WilliamsGOP: The economy will shield us from blue wave Republicans have spent .5 million at Trump properties since he took office: report House GOP starts summer break on a note of friction MORE (R-Texas) told The Hill last week ahead of a week-long recess for the House.

Yet Republican leaders have also put out warning signals, highlighting the reality that their party is playing defense with 50 days to go.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Ann Coulter believes Kushner wrote anonymous op-ed bashing Trump The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Facing major hurricane, Trump is tested MORE (R-Kent.) warned last week that the midterms will be “very challenging” for the GOP, acknowledging that the party is facing a “storm” in its quest to hold its majority in the Senate.

McConnell’s quandary can be seen clearly in the nature of the battleground states.

Republicans have a favorable map, with Democrats defending more than twice as many Senate seats as the GOP, with 10 of them in states won by Trump.

But 50 days out, Republicans face competitive battles in Tennessee, Arizona and Texas, three dependably GOP states.

Close races have not emerged in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio, three states won by Trump where Democrats are defending Senate seats.

In the House, 11 GOP seats are considered "likely" or "leaning Democrat" by the Cook Political Report, compared to one seat held by Democrats that is considered likely to be won by Republicans.

The one Democratic seat, in Pennsylvania, is likely to be won by a Republican candidate because or newly-drawn district lines.

Another 28 GOP-held seats are considered toss-ups, compared to just three for Democrats in Cook’s tally.

Democrats left for the recess sounding confident.

“The mood is: we wish the elections were Tuesday,” said Rep. Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeDems' confidence swells with midterms fast approaching Michigan lawmaker wants seat for Midwest at Dem leadership table The Hill's Morning Report — Trump stirs GOP midterm angst with talk of shutdown MORE (D-Mich.). “The Republicans are in political quicksand, and the more they struggle the harder it is for them.

Republicans warn that a Democratic takeover of the House would lead to impeachment for Trump — a message intended to fire up the president’s base.

They also are warning of a leftward tilt to the Democratic Party seen in a few primary upsets, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes’s victory in New York over Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyFor Capuano in Massachusetts, demography was destiny Carper fends off progressive challenger in Delaware primary Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE (D-N.Y.).

Democratic leaders, as they have done for much of 2018, are seeking to tamp down impeachment talk while focusing on healthcare and other pocketbook issues.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said Thursday that healthcare will be the top issue for voters this year.

“Many of our Republican colleagues have voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, not just once but as many as 60 times,” Luján said.

Trump is likely to play an outsize role in the midterms even with Democrats downplaying impeachment.

Deep dissatisfaction with the president has helped boost Democratic turnout throughout the primaries. Democrats have also been raising more money than their GOP counterparts, another factor pointing to greater enthusiasm on their sides.

There is still time for Trump to turn some news cycles to his advantage.

How the White House responds to Hurricane Florence will be a test of the president’s leadership and the administration’s preparations. Trump insisted last week that federal, state and local officials were “absolutely prepared” for the hurricane.

Sitting presidents historically have seen their party lose congressional seats in their first midterm, putting history squarely on Democrats’ side.

Trump’s approval rating currently sits just below 41 percent, according to a polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

That’s lower than former President Obama’s approval rating in 2010, the same year that Republicans took the majority in the House and gained six seats in the Senate.

But the concentration of Democratic voters in more urban and suburban areas of the country means that the party will need a larger share of the midterm than the Republicans, whose voters tend to live in more rural and exurban areas.

And in the battle for the Senate, the map could save the GOP’s majority.

Democrats need almost all of the close races to break their way to win back the Senate majority.

That means that Democrats Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski Overnight Health Care: Work rules set to slash Medicaid rolls | Health groups sue over non-ObamaCare plans | Study finds opioid abuse only down slightly in 2017 MORE in North Dakota, Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems engage in last-ditch effort to block Kavanaugh Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski MORE in Indiana and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillCBS Poll: Missouri, Montana Senate races in dead heats Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski Reforms to campus sexual abuse policy rattle Congress MORE in Missouri will need to win in states that Trump won in 2016 by wide margins.

Republicans also see a pick-up opportunity in Florida, where they recruited Gov. Rick Scott to run against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonJeb Bush campaigns with Rick Scott in Florida Group of Parkland parents endorse Nelson's reelection bid The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Cuomo wins and Manafort plea deal MORE.

While Florida has emerged as a piece of good news in the Senate race for the GOP, they have reason to worry a bit abou Texas, where Democrats recruited a telegenic candidate in Rep. Beto O-Rourke to run against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz ‘thanks’ PETA for helping his campaign after group offers BBQ tofu at campaign event Cruz, O'Rourke agree to hold three debates in Senate race Texas city passes resolution declaring Beto O'Rourke's defense of NFL player protests 'false' MORE (R-Texas).

Cruz is favored to win reelection, but the mere fact that Texas is a close race is a victory of sorts for Democrats, potentially forcing Republicans to spend money in a state they’d hope would be in the bag.

In West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems engage in last-ditch effort to block Kavanaugh Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski MORE (D) is proving resilient in what may be Trump’s strongest states in the nation.

Democrats long saw Nevada as their most likely Senate pickup opportunity in 2018 given Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLisa Page bombshell: FBI couldn’t prove Trump-Russia collusion before Mueller appointment Manafort’s plea deal — the clear winners and losers Kerry: Trump should be worried about Manafort talking to Mueller, not me talking to Iranians MORE’s victory there in 2016. Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenHillicon Valley: North Korean IT firm hit with sanctions | Zuckerberg says Facebook better prepared for midterms | Big win for privacy advocates in Europe | Bezos launches B fund to help children, homeless Dem introduces bill to create federal cybersecurity apprenticeship program Election Countdown: What to watch in final primaries | Dems launch M ad buy for Senate races | Senate seats most likely to flip | Trump slump worries GOP | Koch network's new super PAC MORE (D-Nev.) has mounted an aggressive challenge against incumbent Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerCalifornia was once the epicenter of pollution — time to learn from its green transition Hillicon Valley: North Korean IT firm hit with sanctions | Zuckerberg says Facebook better prepared for midterms | Big win for privacy advocates in Europe | Bezos launches B fund to help children, homeless Election Countdown: What to watch in final primaries | Dems launch M ad buy for Senate races | Senate seats most likely to flip | Trump slump worries GOP | Koch network's new super PAC MORE (R-Nev.).

But the party is also eyeing seats in Arizona and Tennessee, where polls remain tight.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) made inroads in her Arizona Senate bid throughout the summer as three Republicans duked it out in a bruising primary that eventually yielded Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySinema defends record on military after old anti-war flyers resurface Women candidates set nationwide records Poll: Sinema narrowly leads McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) as the nominee.

In Tennessee, Democrats have a strong candidate in former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D), who is challenging Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnA user guide to political polling Poll: Republican Blackburn leads Democrat Bredesen by 3 points in Tennessee Senate race Senate rankings: 10 seats most likely to flip MORE (R-Tenn.), a staunch Trump ally, to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerMurkowski: Committee 'might' need to consider delaying Kavanaugh vote Collins knocks Democrats over handling of Kavanaugh assault allegation CNN publishes text of letter Kavanaugh accuser wrote to Feinstein MORE (R-Tenn.).

If he wins in November, he would be the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the Volunteer State since former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreWarren wants companies to disclose more about climate change impacts California commits to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045 Phil Bredesen wants to show a Dem can win in Tennessee MORE (D) in 1990.