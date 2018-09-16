Cruz ‘thanks’ PETA for helping his campaign after group offers BBQ tofu at campaign event

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz ‘thanks’ PETA for helping his campaign after group offers BBQ tofu at campaign event Cruz, O'Rourke agree to hold three debates in Senate race Texas city passes resolution declaring Beto O'Rourke's defense of NFL player protests 'false' MORE (Texas) jokingly thanked People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for “helping” his campaign after the animal rights group urged Cruz supporters to try barbecued tofu.

Video shared by vegan activists on Facebook shows members of PETA holding signs reading “Tofu is made in Texas” and “Republicans eat tofu, too” outside a Cruz event on Saturday and offering tofu to people entering the event.

Cruz gave a nod to the small protest during his remarks.

“PETA outside protesting with barbecued tofu,” he said, according to reports. “Banning BBQ is a great way to motivate voters in Texas, so I thank PETA for helping my campaign.”

The exchange came days after Cruz suggested tofu in Texas would be an effect of efforts to turn Texas blue.

“We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue," the senator said during a campaign rally last week. "They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

Cruz is facing a stronger-than-anticipated challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has repeatedly polled within single digits of Cruz.

PETA offered the barbecued tofu to attendees on Saturday, touting it as a health food that also supports Texas farmers, citing federal data showing the state’s soybean production was valued at more than $60 million last year.

“Tofu is the most versatile food on the planet, and it’s grown right in the Lone Star State,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a release. “PETA is confident that once Ted Cruz tastes how delicious tofu can be, he’ll want to see it in every Texas pot.”