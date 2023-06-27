Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy launches Senate bid in Montana

Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy launched a Senate bid in Montana on Tuesday, teeing up a potential challenge against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

“I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve,” Sheehy, a Republican, said in a statement. “I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life.”

Sheehy, who serves as CEO of Bridger Aerospace, accused Tester of having “lost sight of our Montana values.”

“Like any good politician, Jon talks one way but votes another,” Sheehy said. “Montanans have had enough of these career politicians who are full of empty promises and are not representing our Montana values. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rebuild America.”

The former Navy SEAL officer has received the endorsement of fellow Montanan and head of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who unsuccessfully ran against Tester in 2018, has also been taking steps toward a Senate bid, although he has yet to officially confirm his candidacy.

Developing