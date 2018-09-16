CBS Poll: Missouri, Montana Senate races in dead heats

Vulnerable incumbent Democratic senators in Missouri and Montana are locked in virtual dead heats with their Republican challengers, according to new CBS polling.

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll published Sunday found that Montana Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterCBS Poll: Missouri, Montana Senate races in dead heats Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski Watchdog groups to file complaint against Montana candidate alleging coordination with NRA MORE (D) leads Republican challenger Matt Rosendale by 2 points, with Tester garnering the support of 47 percent of voters and 45 percent backing Rosendale. Tester's lead is well within the poll's margin of error of 5.2 points.

The poll also found that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillCBS Poll: Missouri, Montana Senate races in dead heats Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski Reforms to campus sexual abuse policy rattle Congress MORE (D) is tied with GOP challenger Josh Hawley, with each getting 45 percent of likely voters. That poll's margin of error is 3.3 points.

Tester and McCaskill are among the ten Democratic senators running for reelection in states President Trump won in 2016. The Democrats would need a net gain of two Senate seats in the midterms to retake control of the chamber, where Republicans currently hold a 51-to-49 advantage.

Hawley and Rosendale have each earned Trump's praise and endorsement in their respective races.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan handicapper, rates the Missouri race as a "toss-up" and the Montana race as "likely Democrat." FiveThirtyEight, meanwhile, gives Tester about an 88 percent chance to win his race and McCaskill about a 71 percent chance to win hers.

CBS interviewed 1104 registered voters in Missouri and 543 registered voters in Montana from Sept. 10-14 for the new polls.