Campaign

Florida’s largest police union endorses DeSantis over Trump 

by Julia Manchester - 06/27/23 10:33 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Florida’s largest police union endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential bid this week, after endorsing former President Trump in 2020. 

“For the over 30,000 men and women in the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the choice for us could not be clearer,” the group’s president, John Kazanjian, said in a statement to Fox News, calling DeSantis “most effective governor in the nation.”

The Florida Police Benevolent Association cited DeSantis’s actions to combat the fentanyl crisis in the state and increase officers’ salaries. 

“In major cities and communities across America, many Americans are grappling with increased crime rates that not only jeopardize public safety, but also threaten the quality of life in their communities,” Kazanjian said. “The ideological experiment of defunding the police and scapegoating law enforcement for America’s social problems has failed.”

DeSantis, along with other GOP hopefuls, have made combating crime a major priority going into 2024. Last week, the governor’s campaign released an ad from his visit to San Francisco in which he lamented the state of the city. 

The one-minute spot shows DeSantis standing in San Francisco after a visit in which the GOP presidential candidate says he saw people using heroin, smoking “crack cocaine” and “defecating on the street.”

“The city is not vibrant anymore,” DeSantis says. “It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies, and these policies have caused people to flee this area. They don’t prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country, and the wreckage is really sad to see.”

“It just shows you that policies matter. Leadership matters. They are doing it wrong here,” he adds.

