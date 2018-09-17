Poll: Dean Heller running even against Democratic challenger

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerCalifornia was once the epicenter of pollution — time to learn from its green transition Hillicon Valley: North Korean IT firm hit with sanctions | Zuckerberg says Facebook better prepared for midterms | Big win for privacy advocates in Europe | Bezos launches B fund to help children, homeless Election Countdown: What to watch in final primaries | Dems launch M ad buy for Senate races | Senate seats most likely to flip | Trump slump worries GOP | Koch network's new super PAC MORE (R) is running even against his Democratic challenger Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenHillicon Valley: North Korean IT firm hit with sanctions | Zuckerberg says Facebook better prepared for midterms | Big win for privacy advocates in Europe | Bezos launches B fund to help children, homeless Dem introduces bill to create federal cybersecurity apprenticeship program Election Countdown: What to watch in final primaries | Dems launch M ad buy for Senate races | Senate seats most likely to flip | Trump slump worries GOP | Koch network's new super PAC MORE (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a new poll.

A Gravis Marketing poll released on Monday found that 47 percent of voters said they would select Rosen if the elections were held today and 45 percent said they would vote for Heller. That was within the poll's margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Eight percent of voters said they were uncertain.

A poll from Suffolk University last week also found the opponents to be neck-and-neck, with Heller having support from 41.2 percent of likely voters and Rosen having support from 41.6 percent.

Heller, who is considered the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator ahead of November’s midterm elections, has gotten a boost from President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN host reads on-air letter Kavanaugh accuser sent to Feinstein Five times Mattis split with Trump Flake says he is 'not comfortable voting yes' yet on Kavanaugh MORE in the past.

Trump tweeted in March that Heller is “doing a really good job” and went after Rosen, whom he dubbed “Wacky Jacky” when speaking at the Nevada state GOP convention in June.

"[Heller's] opponent wants to raise taxes," Trump said as the crowd booed. "She wants to raise taxes, think of it. I mean, it's ridiculous. Should I mention her name?"

"I have a great nickname for her," Trump added. "Wacky Jacky. You don't want her as your senator."

Rosen fired back, calling Heller a “rubber stamp” for the president in Washington.

“The President is attacking me with lies and petty insults because I’m not afraid to stand up to him," Rosen said in a statement to The Hill at the time.

"Dean Heller has been a rubber stamp for Donald Trump in Washington, caving to the President’s divisive agenda at Nevada’s expense. This was Senator Heller’s reward for his loyalty.”

The Gravis Marketing poll was conducted among 700 registered, likely voters between Sept. 11-12.