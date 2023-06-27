Trump widens lead over DeSantis in New Hampshire: poll

Former President Trump holds a 28-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire, according to a new Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released as the two candidates campaigned in the Granite State on Tuesday.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they supported Trump, marking a five-point increase since the last Saint Anselm survey in March. DeSantis, on the other hand, saw his support fall by 10 points, bringing it down to 19 percent overall in the new poll.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) trailed in third place at six percent support, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley garnered five percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) clocked in at four percent support; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R ), former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R ) all came in at two percent each.

The poll is the latest to show Trump widening his lead since he was indicted in the federal documents case earlier this month.

The findings also come as Trump, DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy made campaign stops in New Hampshire on Tuesday. However, the stops made by Trump and DeSantis were viewed with particular interest amid the intensifying feud between the top GOP contenders.

Last week, DeSantis faced backlash from the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women for planning an event Tuesday around the same time the group is hosting Trump. Yet other Republicans in the Granite State have defended DeSantis, and a couple of members of the organization quit in protest against its criticism of the governor.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side of the aisle, the poll showed President Biden to be the race’s clear frontrunner. Biden leads with 68 percent support while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trails with nine percent support. Mariam Willamson garnered eight percent support and 16 percent said they were “unsure.”

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll was conducted between June 21-23, 2023 among 1,065 registered New Hampshire voters. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.