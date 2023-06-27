trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’

by Julia Shapero - 06/27/23 3:42 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/27/23 3:42 PM ET

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) suggested Monday that the problem with American politics is that “we’re electing idiots.”

“Look, I think that the country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues,” Cheney said at an event with the cultural and community center, 92nd Street Y, New York. “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

Cheney, who is a staunch opponent of former President Trump, offered the reflection in response to a question about whether she would run for president if polling showed that it would hurt Trump’s third White House run. 

“I don’t look at it through the lens of, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do,” the former congresswoman said. “I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

“Because of the situation that we’re in, where we have a major-party candidate who’s trying to unravel our democracy — and I don’t say that lightly — we have to think about, all right, what kinds of alliances are necessary to defeat him, and those are the alliances we’ve got to build across party lines,” she added.

Cheney, who ultimately lost her primary last year to a Trump-backed Republican candidate, has remained adamant that the former president cannot be reelected.

“I really believe, and I’ve never believed something as strongly as I know this, that the single most important thing for the country is that Donald Trump can’t be anywhere near the Oval Office again,” she said.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Liz Cheney

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  6. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  7. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  10. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  11. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  12. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  13. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  14. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  15. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  16. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  17. Supreme Court tosses Trump DC hotel records case
  18. George Conway: Trump words on new tape ‘stunning’
Load more

Video

See all Video