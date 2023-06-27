McCarthy says Trump ‘stronger’ now than 2016, after questioning ex-president’s viability

Former President Trump is “stronger than he was in 2016,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in an interview Tuesday that followed one in which he questioned whether Trump is the strongest possible nominee for the GOP in 2024.

McCarthy told Breitbart News that media outlets are trying to divide Trump from House Republicans, but polls are showing Trump’s viability as the Republican nominee for the 2024 general election.

He pointed to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday that showed Trump leading President Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup by 3 points, 44 percent to 41 percent. Biden, meanwhile, led Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has consistently come in second in most GOP primary polling, by 2 points.

“Just look at the numbers this morning — Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy said.

The interview came after McCarthy questioned, in an interview earlier Tuesday on CNBC, whether Trump was the best choice to face Biden in the general election. A co-host on the show “Squawk Box” brought up that Trump’s legal difficulties, including the multiple indictments filed against him, are complicating his run.

McCarthy argued Trump could defeat Biden and win the election.

“The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer,” the House Speaker said. “But can somebody, anybody beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat ‘em. It’s on any given day.”

McCarthy said Republicans will choose their nominee, and Trump’s policies are “better” than Biden’s.

Trump ally and former White House adviser Steve Bannon slammed McCarthy following his comments on CNBC, arguing that McCarthy was implying Trump is not “terrific” by saying his policies are. He said McCarthy is putting a “shiv” into Trump every day, and Trump should no longer support McCarthy as speaker.

McCarthy has not endorsed any candidate in the GOP race for president. He has remained closely tied to Trump since soon after the former president left office in 2021.