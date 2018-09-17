Poll: Sinema leads McSally by 7 points in Arizona Senate race

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is advancing her lead over GOP Rep. Martha McSally (Ariz.) in the Arizona Senate race, according to a new CNN poll.

Sinema is leading McSally by 7 points, with Sinema at 50 percent and McSally at 43 percent among likely voters in Arizona, the poll found.

Recent polls have found Sinema leading McSally by a slimmer margin, with Sinema holding a 3 percent edge over her GOP opponent in a Fox News poll last week.

McSally and Sinema are facing off in a heated race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.).