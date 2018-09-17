McSally supports having Kavanaugh, accuser testify

Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySinema defends record on military after old anti-war flyers resurface Women candidates set nationwide records Poll: Sinema narrowly leads McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) said Monday that both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a statement, McSally said that committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyMurkowski: Committee 'might' need to consider delaying Kavanaugh vote Corker: Kavanaugh accuser should be heard out before panel votes Grassley working to set up calls with Kavanaugh, accuser before vote MORE (R-Iowa) was already seeking additional information on the allegation from both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“This is a very serious allegation," McSally said in a statement. "Senator Grassley said he’s reaching out to both parties for more information, and Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford have said they are willing to provide testimony on this matter. That is a sensible way forward."

McSally is locked in a heated battle against Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to replace Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMurkowski: Committee 'might' need to consider delaying Kavanaugh vote Collins knocks Democrats over handling of Kavanaugh assault allegation CNN publishes text of letter Kavanaugh accuser wrote to Feinstein MORE (R).

Ford detailed her accusations against Kavanaugh publicly in a story published by The Washington Post on Sunday, alleging that Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and groped her during a party when both were high school students in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied Ford's allegations.

A growing number of GOP lawmakers have said that Ford should appear before the committee, but many have rejected the notion that Kavanaugh's scheduled confirmation hearing should be postponed.

Some Democrats, including Sinema, have called for the confirmation process to be delayed until lawmakers have investigated the allegations.

"The allegation is concerning and the Senate should conduct a thorough investigation before voting," she said in a statement. "Judicial nominations, especially to the highest court in the U.S., should be carefully vetted and judged without partisanship."

--Updated at 6 p.m.