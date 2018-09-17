Kavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates

Sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have delivered a September surprise for Senate and House candidates less than 50 days before the midterms.

That is particularly the case with Republicans who may be forced to balance intense party pressure to send another conservative to the country's top court, without alienating the suburban women voters expected to be pivotal in this year's midterms.

Centrist Democrats defending seats in states won by President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN host reads on-air letter Kavanaugh accuser sent to Feinstein Five times Mattis split with Trump Flake says he is 'not comfortable voting yes' yet on Kavanaugh MORE in 2016 must also tread carefully, however, as the allegations enveloping Kavanaugh threaten to turn into a political firestorm.

The Kavanaugh allegations dropped like a bomb on Sunday after Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor, came forward publicly for the first time, accusing the Supreme Court nominee of assaulting her at a party in the 1980s when both were high school students, though Kavanaugh has strongly denied it.

That claim, coming in a year where the "#MeToo" movement has placed the issue of sexual misconduct front and center, landed in the midst of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kavanaugh and Ford are both expected to testify in public on Monday, as Republican members of the Judiciary Committee, which was supposed to vote on Thursday on Kavanaugh's nomination, huddled behind closed doors on Monday evening to discuss a path forward for the nomination.

On top of how candidates navigate the nomination process, scrutiny on how they end up voting on Kavanaugh will likely be intense, at a time when Republicans have already seen support slip among suburban women — many of whom have traditionally voted with the party but view the president unfavorably.

Women have been front and center as candidates, too, as a record number of female candidates winning major party nominations have led 2018 to be widely called the “Year of the Woman.”

For now, most Republicans were playing it safe, avoiding taking a public position on the issue.

But several high-profile GOP candidates were more upfront, saying Ford deserved a chance to be heard, while also making clear they did not think Kavanaugh's confirmation should be derailed and saying that Democrats were playing politics with the nomination.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnA user guide to political polling Poll: Republican Blackburn leads Democrat Bredesen by 3 points in Tennessee Senate race Senate rankings: 10 seats most likely to flip MORE (R-Tenn.) was one of the first GOP candidates to weigh in, saying Ford should have a chance to be heard, but also expressing confidence that Kavanaugh would ultimately be confirmed, according to an interview with Tennessean.

"I think Judge Kavanaugh is eminently qualified," she said. "I do believe he is going to be confirmed."

Blackburn is in a tight race against former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in Tennessee's Senate election.

Likewise, Minnesota's state Sen. Karin Housley (R), who’s challenging Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithHHS should look into Azar's close ties to the drug industry Pollster: Keep an eye on upper midwest in the midterms The Hill's Morning Report — Trump, Pence barnstorm swing states MORE (D-Minn.), said that the Judiciary Committee should hear directly from Ford, while warning against any delays.

Housley also laced into Democrats for what she called selective outrage over abuse and misconduct allegations, pointing to the party’s defense of Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonWhy did Clinton share the stage with Farrakhan? Senate Dem on campaigning with Ellison: ‘Right now, I'm focused on Judge Kavanaugh’ The Hill's Morning Report: Trump shifts campaign focus from Senate to House MORE (D-Minn.), who’s facing domestic abuse allegations, which he's strongly denied.

“It’s complete hypocrisy,” Housley said. “When it’s convenient for them politically, the standard changes.”

Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerOvernight Health Care: Work rules set to slash Medicaid rolls | Health groups sue over non-ObamaCare plans | Study finds opioid abuse only down slightly in 2017 New Cramer ad pushes back on health-care attacks Polls show tight Senate races in North Dakota and Indiana MORE (R-N.D.), who’s challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski Overnight Health Care: Work rules set to slash Medicaid rolls | Health groups sue over non-ObamaCare plans | Study finds opioid abuse only down slightly in 2017 MORE (D-N.D.) in a top Senate race, also believes the confirmation process should continue, saying allegations should be taken “seriously,” while noting he found it hard "not to be skeptical considering the timing and history of the allegations.”

Other key GOP candidates are calling for both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify without citing a specific timeline, including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both of whom are challenging incumbent Democratic senators in red states.

Meanwhile, Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySinema defends record on military after old anti-war flyers resurface Women candidates set nationwide records Poll: Sinema narrowly leads McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.), who’s running in an unexpectedly tough race against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Synema (D) in Arizona's Senate race, called on both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify as “a sensible way forward.”

But beyond the nomination process, a vote on Kavanaugh's nomination also presents potential landmines.

Kavanaugh's confirmation, and the prospect of shifting the court to the right for decades, was expected to be a centerpiece of GOP campaigns.

The allegations against Kavanaugh now threaten to put those candidates in a difficult position of supporting a judge that could end up proving politically toxic.

Republican candidates can ill afford another hurdle at a time when they are already on defense, with Democrats increasingly seen as likely to take the House in November and having a realistic, but narrow, shot at the Senate.

Republican strategist Liz Mair said she expects most GOP voters to likely side “pretty strongly” with Kavanaugh, but acknowledged that Senate candidates could be placed in an uncomfortable situation ahead of the November election.

“This isn’t exactly moving things in a Republican favorable direction,” Mair told The Hill. “At best, it’s going to have no impact on the situation. At worse, it’s going to have a much more adverse impact on the situation. We just don’t know which applies at this particular juncture.”

But the allegations enveloping Kavanaugh also could put Democratic senators in a tough spot. On Monday, most Democratic incumbents and candidates in red states said the allegations should be investigated and Kavanaugh’s accuser should be able to testify.

That is especially the case for Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems engage in last-ditch effort to block Kavanaugh Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski MORE (D-Ind.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinAllegations throw Kavanaugh confirmation into turmoil Dems engage in last-ditch effort to block Kavanaugh Dems play waiting game with Collins and Murkowski MORE (D-W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), who are also seen as key votes, with all three calling for both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify.

All three senators broke with Democrats to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, and face an even tougher vote on Kavanaugh as they seek reelection in states that Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016.

Voting for Kavanaugh for centrist Democrats now threatens to put them in between the more conservative states they represent with a Democratic base keen not to deliver a Supreme Court victory to Trump and women groups who expressed alarm at the claims from Ford.

Already on Monday, groups such as EMILY's List said they expected Kavanaugh to be another motivator to turn more women to the polls.

“I think women are going to decide this election. Women voters are already riled up. I don’t think this week is going to make them any less riled up,” EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

“Not that they needed more, but on top of what’s going on with Kavanaugh, they’re going to be ready to go in all force.”

-- Melanie Zanona contributed.