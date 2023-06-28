DeSantis backed by North Carolina House majority leader, 18 other state leaders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s running for the presidential nomination, on Wednesday received support from 18 North Carolina Republican state leaders, including the top Republican in the state House.

“Governor DeSantis is a principled leader, a protector of individual liberties, and the Left’s biggest nightmare,” North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell said in a statement. “He will beat Joe Biden and usher in a Great American Comeback in which parents are empowered, our streets are safe, and our economy is booming once again.”

DeSantis also received the backing from 17 other state senators and representatives, as well as that of State Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr.

The North Carolina endorsements follow endorsements from 15 South Carolina state lawmakers for DeSantis last week. The Florida governor’s presidential campaign also boats endorsements from state lawmakers in Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida, Oklahoma, and Michigan. According to his campaign, DeSantis now has the support of 250 state lawmakers across the country.

Last week, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R ), who is running for governor in 2024, endorsed former President Trump during an address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

“This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go onto the world stage walking boldly, strongly, waving the American flag saying, ‘the Americans are here, and we are in charge again and we are going to lead this world into the future with freedom,’” Robinson said. “That is why, on this stage, today, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump.”

Most polls continue to show DeSantis trailing Trump across the board. The Real Clear Politics polling average has the former president at roughly 52 percent support, while DeSantis trails at 21 percent support.