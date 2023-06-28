trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Yusef Salaam on track to win New York City Council seat with Democratic primary lead

by Jared Gans - 06/28/23 11:27 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/28/23 11:27 AM ET
FILE – New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Yusef Salaam, a member of the exonerated “Central Park Five” who was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a female jogger in Central Park, is on track to win a seat on the New York City Council. 

Salaam holds a significant lead over his opponents to win the Democratic primary for the seat representing the 9th Council District, part of Harlem, with 50.14 percent of the vote in his favor and 99 percent overall reporting. His opponents include New York Assembly members Inez Dickens, who has about 25 percent of the vote, and Al Taylor, who has about 14 percent of the vote. 

Incumbent Kristan Jordan dropped out of the race last month but remained on the ballot and had about 9 percent of the vote. 

New York’s ranked choice voting system requires a candidate to win a majority of the votes in the first round to win outright. The system would kick in if no candidate wins a majority, and the votes for the lowest-performing candidate would be redistributed among the remaining candidates based on their voters’ second preference. 

But Salaam declared victory in the race in a speech to his supporters on Tuesday. 

“What has happened in this campaign has restored my faith in knowing that I was born for this,” he said. 

Dickens conceded late on Tuesday. If Salaam wins the Democratic nomination, he would almost be assured of victory in the general election in a district that is heavily Democratic leaning. 

Salaam’s likely victory comes more than 20 years after he and four other men were exonerated through DNA evidence in one of the city’s most infamous crimes. All five, who are Black or brown, were teenagers at the time when they were arrested in 1989 on charges of beating and raping a white female jogger. 

The members of the group served between five and 12 years in prison before prosecutors reviewed the case. DNA and a confession from a serial rapist cleared the five of them, and their convictions were vacated in 2002. 

“What has happened in this campaign has restored my faith in knowing that I was born for this,” Salaam said Tuesday. 

All three candidates running in the race campaigned on promoting affordable housing, limiting gentrification and reducing poverty in Harlem. 

If additional rounds are needed in the ranked-choice system, they cannot begin until all absentee ballots are counted, which could take about a week. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Central Park Five Exonerated Five New York City council Yusuf Salaam

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  2. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  3. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  4. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  5. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
  6. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  7. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  8. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  9. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  10. Davis: The facts about Hunter Biden 
  11. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  12. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  13. GOP presidential candidates bristle over RNC pledge requirement
  14. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  15. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  16. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  17. Biden refers to Ukraine as ‘Iraq’ when asked about Putin
  18. This weak and hypocritical impeachment bill won’t bring down Joe Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video