Campaign

Noem says she doesn’t see ‘path to victory’ for anyone but Trump in 2024

by Lauren Sforza - 06/28/23 11:43 AM ET
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Greg Nash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) speaks with Steve Yates of the America First Policy Institute during an event to discuss China policy on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said she does not see a “path to victory” for any other candidate besides former President Trump in 2024.  

There’s been speculation over whether Noem, who won her reelection bid for governor last year, would launch her own campaign for the White House in 2024. In an interview with KWAT News published on Tuesday, she said she is focusing on governing South Dakota instead of running for president like neighboring North Dakota’s Gov. Doug Burgum (R), who launched his campaign earlier this month.  

“Wouldn’t that be interesting? If there was South and North Dakota governors running for president? But no, right now I am so focused on South Dakota,” Noem said.

She added that Burgum “might do well” in Iowa, noting that he “is a good guy and is working hard.” When asked if she would make an endorsement in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, she said she did not think she would.

“President Trump is in the race and right now I don’t see a path to victory for anybody else with him in the race and the situation as it sits today,” she said. “But I think people should saddle up – it could be a roller coaster of a presidential race.”

A growing number of Republicans have jumped into the 2024 GOP presidential primary race to challenge Trump, who polls show maintaining a comfortable lead ahead of his opponents. According to RealClearPolitics’ polling average of the primary, Trump holds 52.1 percent of support while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains in second place with 21.5 percent.

