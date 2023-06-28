trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden opens up wide lead on RFK Jr. in New Hampshire poll

by Brett Samuels - 06/28/23 1:38 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/28/23 1:38 PM ET
President Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
President Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023.

President Biden holds a strong lead over his long-shot 2024 Democratic primary challengers Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson in New Hampshire, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey conducted by Saint Anselm College found Biden has 68 percent support among Democratic primary voters in the early-voting state, well ahead of Kennedy, who is polling at 9 percent, and Williamson, at 8 percent.

The strong showing for Biden comes despite the fact that 70 percent of respondents indicated they are concerned about his age. The president will turn 81 in November.

The poll also found that 100 percent of respondents who identified as having “very conservative” ideology said they would vote for Kennedy in a Democratic primary, underscoring the belief among many Biden allies that Kennedy is being boosted by some on the right in an effort to weaken the president.

The poll surveyed 1,065 New Hampshire registered voters from June 21-23. It has a margin of error of 4.8 percent for questions about the Democratic primary ballot.

Kennedy has polled in the double digits in some recent surveys, feeding media coverage about whether he poses a viable challenge to the incumbent president.

A Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month found 70 percent of Democratic-leaning voters support Biden in a 2024 primary, with Kennedy drawing 17 percent.

But White House allies and Democratic strategists have dismissed Kennedy’s polling largely as a result of strong name identification, and they note that his anti-vaccine views, positions on the war in Ukraine and stances on mass shootings are all in opposition to widely supported beliefs among Democratic voters.

“Let’s be clear: RFK Jr is not a Democrat. His group gives $ to the GOP. He’s an anti science, anti vax, pro conspiracy whack job running to get more eyes on his discredited theories. His supporters? Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, & fringe Reddit boards. The guy’s a liar & a kook,” Jim Messina, who led former President Obama’s 2012 campaign, tweeted Wednesday.

Tags Jim Messina Joe Biden Marianne Williamson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  2. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  3. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  4. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  5. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  6. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  7. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  8. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  9. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  10. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
  11. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  12. Davis: The facts about Hunter Biden 
  13. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  14. Boeing’s Starliner saga is actually a NASA policy success
  15. Why they are leaving: the joke about China’s Communist Party that hit too ...
  16. GOP presidential candidates bristle over RNC pledge requirement
  17. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  18. Noem says she doesn’t see ‘path to victory’ for anyone but Trump in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video